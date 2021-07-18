Classic BBC sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps could be set for a comeback.

Hot on the heels of news that Gavin & Stacey will be returning to BBC One for a Christmas special, another cult comedy could be coming back.

A revival of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps is in the works with the BBC, creator Susan Nickson has teased.

She revealed the show would focus on Gaz and Jonny, played by Will Mellor and Ralf Little respectively.

Susan shared: "I would like to pick up the story with two ageing old working-class geezers in a pub combating the terrible things that we say about men at the moment... Some men might not comprehend is that the bad guys exist.

"I want to see the comforting story of people like Gaz and Jonny, who live in a world where bad guys don’t exist. I want them to acknowledge that and to understand the bad guys are out there though, but I don’t want Gaz and Jonny to ever be them."

However it may be some time before we see the planned comeback on TV.

Speaking to the Drama School Dropout podcast, Susan explained: "We’re talking to the BBC and they're a corporation and there are many cogs and those cogs move extremely slowly."

"So basically it's me, Will and Ralf going, 'Yeah, we'll do it'.

"And the BBC is going, 'Oh brilliant! Let's do it.'

"And I'm sat here saying, 'OK, when?' And they're going, 'Well, we don’t know'.

"So, what we’ve got is a corporation that has no idea."

Two Pints originally ran on BBC Two and BBC Three between 2001 and 2011, starring Ralf Little, Natalie Casey, Sheridan Smith and Kathryn Drysdale alongside Will.

The show revolved around the lives of the five twenty-somethings in Runcorn and aired 80 episodes in total.

As yet there has been no official announcement from the BBC about a reboot - but watch this space.

For now you can watch all past episodes and series online via BBC iPlayer.