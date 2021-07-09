Alex Scott to host new game show The Tournament on BBC One

Alex Scott is to host brand new game show The Tournament on BBC One.

The new series will air later this autumn as part of the channel's daytime schedule.

Advertisements

The Tournament brings all the drama and tension of the sporting arena to BBC Daytime as eight contestants compete in a series of fast-paced quiz battles in an attempt to eliminate their opponents from the day’s game and walk away with a cash prize.

Alex Scott said: “To be hosting this new BBC quiz show is exciting and I can’t wait to get started.

"The Tournament promises all the drama and tension of a penalty shootout; it's a show where favourites can be knocked out of the competition and underdogs can come back from the brink of defeat to claim victory.

"I'm sure it'll be a firm favourite with quiz fans and new viewers alike.”

The show is one of two new game shows announced for the BBC, with Ross Kemp becoming host of The Bridge Of Lies, which will broadcast in Spring 2022.

Carla-Maria Lawson, BBC's Head of Daytime and Early Peak, says: "The Tournament and The Bridge Of Lies were stand out formats in a competitive field, both combining distinctive edge-of-seat game play with a plethora of general knowledge to satisfy viewers who love to play along at home."