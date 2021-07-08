Paddy McGuinness to host A Question Of Sport with Sam Quek and Ugo Monye as captains

Paddy McGuinness has been announced as the new host of A Question Of Sport.

The TV host who current fronts op Gear, I Can See Your Voice and Catchpoint will takeover BBC One's long-running sports quiz from Sue Barker.

Paddy will be joined by Olympic Gold medal winning hockey player Sam Quek and England and Lions rugby star Ugo Monye as team Captains, taking over from Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

A Question of Sport has been entertaining the nation for over 50 years with a mix of sports trivia and light-hearted fun. As the world's longest running TV sports quiz, the show has hosted some of the biggest names to put their sporting knowledge to the test.

The new show will retain A Question of Sport’s most popular challenges and rounds but will also introduce some new elements to the format that will be revealed in due course.

Paddy McGuinness said: “I love the fiercely competitive nature of sports stars coupled with having a laugh. That’s why A Question of Sport has always been one of my favourite shows and having been weaned on it from an early age, this is an honour and opportunity I’m certainly not taking lightly.

"I grew up with both Davids hosting but it’s Sue who made this show her own. She will always be A Question of Sport icon, but I’ll try my best to stamp my own mark on it.”

Sam Quek commented: "This really is my dream job! I’ve watched A Question of Sport since I was a little girl and my ambition to appear on the show came true five years ago - but I never thought that I would one day be a captain. And the first female captain in the show’s 50-year history too.

"I have some huge shoes to fill as Matt and Phil are two of the greatest captains to have ever appeared on the show but it’s thanks to trailblazers like Sue Barker that I now have this opportunity. I’ll give it my all and make sure I enjoy every minute of the ride. Oh, and Ugo… I’m coming for you!!"

Ugo Monye added: "It’s an incredible honour to be selected as A Question of Sport’s team captain. It’s a show I have watched my entire life, so to be named as a captain is truly humbling.

"A Question of Sport has had some phenomenal team captains from rugby over the years with legends like Bill Beaumont and more recently Matt Dawson, so I’m looking forward to hopefully adding to that list. I’d like to thank Sue Barker, Phil Tufnell, and Matt Dawson for making the show what it is today. I’m hoping to be as welcoming as they have been with guests, as competitive and have just as much fun!"

Kate Philips, the BBC’s Director of Entertainment said: "Paddy will be a great host, bringing his own wit and warmth to a very important role. And although he’s a bit of a sports fanatic he’s more than met his match in the form of Sam and Ugo; both incredible athletes who are still incredibly competitive!

"Sue Matt and Phil leave big shoes to fill, and it will be exciting to see what this new talented trio bring to the show."

The new series will begin filming later this summer and A Question of Sport will return later in the year to BBC One.