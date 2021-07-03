Lightning applications: How to apply to be on the BBC Two quiz show

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on BBC Two's Lightning.

Comedian Zoe Lyons presents the electrifying quiz show which offers contestants a £3,000 jackpot.

Following its first series earlier this year, new episodes are on the way and applications to take part are open now.

Lightning applications

Applications to be a contestant on Lightning for its new series are open now.

BBC say: "The electrifyingly fast BBC Two quiz hosted by comedian Zoë Lyons is back and on the lookout for new contestants to take on the roaming light for the chance to win thousands of pounds.

"We're looking for brilliant contestants to take part later this year. To succeed, you'll need a combination of quick-thinking, skill and strategy.

"We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds and abilities.

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on 13 August 2021.

How does Lightning work?

The BBC explain the game: "In each nerve-shredding round, contestants aim to pass the dreaded light from themselves onto a rival of their choice by correctly answering a question or completing a physical task.

"Only viewers at home can see the ticking clock and whoever gets caught in the light when time runs out at the end of the round is struck by lightning and eliminated from the game."

Contestants who are eliminated get a second chance to return in the next game while those who make the final round play for the chance to win up to £3,000.

Lightning airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer with a start date for the brand new series to be announced.

