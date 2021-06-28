Gangs of London series 2 cast confirmed as filming begins

Casting has been confirmed for Gangs of London's second series with filming underway.

The hit show will be back in 2022 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK as well as AMC and AMC+ in the US,

Advertisements

Season 2 will welcome back its ensemble cast which includes Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Michelle Fairley, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Valene Kane, Orli Shuka and Asif Raza.

They'll be joined this time around by Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy), French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role, Salem Kali (Un Prophete, Dealer), Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) and Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War).

A synopsis for the new episodes shares: "Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy.

"The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide enough is enough. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. These brutal enforcers bring a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission.

"Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?"

Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. The first series proved a huge hit, becoming the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years.

Advertisements

Gabriel Silver Director of Commissioning, Drama, Sky Studios, said: “With such a stellar creative team at the helm, who’ve masterminded a brilliantly woven story for its incredible cast, I’m delighted that Gangs of London has begun shooting on the second series. Delivering its trademark action and peerlessly visceral fight sequences it will definitely be worth the wait.

"Gangs of London is a record-breaking critical success and a great example of Sky's commitment to innovation and bring viewers the very best cinematic storytelling.”