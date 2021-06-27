The Weakest Link is reportedly set to return to TV screens for the first time in almost ten years.

The classic quiz show, originally fronted by Anne Robinson, aired for more than a decade between 2000 and 2012.

Now it's rumoured to return with a brand new celebrity series, presented by Romesh Ranganathan.

As first reported by The Sun newspaper, comedian Romesh is set to takeover as quizmaster with Anne now hosting Countdown on Channel 4.

Romesh is quoted by the tabloid as saying: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring back what is basically a TV institution to our screens.

“Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it."

The new series is said to run for 12 episodes which will air on Saturday nights later this year.

The show was previously brought back in 2017 for a one-off mini special as part of Children In Need.

Hosted by Anne, the line up of celebrities featured actor John Thomson, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, chef Rosemary Shrager, actress Chizzy Akudolu, columnist Giles Coren and presenters Rylan Clark-Neal and Maya Jama.

It was reported at the time that work on a full series was underway.

The show sees contestants having to attempt to bank cash by correctly answering general knowledge questions. The more answers correctly answered in a row, the more money that can be won.

At the end of each round the contestants must vote-off who they think is 'the weakest link' and that player will be eliminated.

In the final round the top two contestants go head to head to decide who gets to take home the jackpot, which for the celebrity version is donated to a charity of the winner's choice.