This Is Going To Hurt cast and first look from new BBC One series

Casting and a first look has been revealed for BBC One series This Is Going To Hurt.

Based on Adam Kay’s award-winning international multi-million selling memoir of the same name, Ben Whishaw will play the screen version of Adam in the series which has been adapted by creator Kay himself.

Kay’s diaries, scribbled in secret after endless days, sleepless nights and missed weekends, tell the unvarnished truth of life as a doctor working in obstetrics and gynaecology.

The BBC tease: "At times hilarious, at times devastating, This Is Going To Hurt is a series following Adam (Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal, Skyfall, London Spy), a doctor who we find wending his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy - junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities.

"Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life and death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him."

This Is Going To Hurt - First Look - Shruti (AMBIKA MOD), Adam (BEN WHISHAW) - (C) Sister - Photographer: Screen Grab

Also on the cast are newcomer Ambika Mod as Shruti who plays a young junior doctor just starting in obstetrics and gynaecology; Michele Austin (Meet the Richardsons, The Casual Vacancy) plays Tracy, a confident, sharp-witted senior midwife, and Alex Jennings (The Crown, A Very English Scandal, Unforgotten, The Lady In The Van) plays Mr Lockhart, a consultant and Adam’s domineering boss.

Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum, This Way Up, The Stranger) plays Julian, Adam’s colleague and professional rival; and Ashley McGuire (This Country, Malory Towers, It’s A Sin) plays Miss Houghton, a formidable and forthright consultant who spots potential in Shruti.

Completing the cast are Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, The Crown, Succession) who plays Veronique, Adam’s mother; Rory Fleck Byrne (Harlots, Vita And Virginia, Ghosts) who plays Adam’s boyfriend Harry; and Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good, The Windsors, Judy, The Crown) plays Adam’s best friend Greg,.

Originally announced for BBC Two, the series will now air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A release date is to be confirmed but with these first look pictures from filming, it won't be long now!

Picture: BBC