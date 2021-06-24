Emma Willis and AJ Odudu team up as they get to work for new W series

Emma Willis and AJ Odudu will offer a helping hand to families who have struggled over the past year in a new TV series.

The pair will front brand new series Emma and AJ Get To Work on the W channel.

The four-part series will follow the pair as they set out on a mission to help deserving families, from all over the UK, who are desperate to get their businesses back on track.

A teaser shares: "The UKTV Original series will see the dazzling duo meet families who have struggled over the past year and offer a helping hand in their hour of need. However, it's not as straightforward as it sounds. Each family will be facing their own unique challenge which will require Emma and AJ to learn a brand-new set of skills.

"They'll have to think on their feet and bring their A-game, as they immerse themselves in new worlds and jobs and help families, who are at make or break time, bounce back.

"From getting stuck into sheep shearing on a remote hill farm, helping launch a pop-up shop, or mucking in at a family-run adventure hostel, Emma and AJ will be thrown into a whole host of situations that will take them outside of their comfort zone.

"This exclusive access will also allow viewers to see more of Emma and AJ's friendship, as they take some much-needed quality time together on the most heart-warming of adventures."

UK's senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale said: "We are thrilled to be working with Firecracker on this heart-warming new series.

"Emma and AJ have such a brilliant dynamic and their warmth and approachable nature are the perfect mix for this show. We can't wait to get this road trip underway.

Adam Collings, channel director for W, added: "W viewers are huge fans of the brilliant Emma Willis, thanks to the award-winning Delivering Babies, and we are over the moon to be welcoming AJ Odudu to the channel too. We're excited to see what challenges are instore."

Jes Wilkins, chief creative officer for producers Firecracker, said: "Emma and AJ are an amazing double act and are going to be a real treat for W viewers."

Emma and AJ Get To Work will air on W later this year.