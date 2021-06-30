Channel 4 to explore The Jeremy Kyle Show in new documentary

A new Channel 4 documentary will look back at The Jeremy Kyle Show.

ITV axed Jeremy Kyle’s controversial talk show in 2019 after almost 15 years on air.

Now a new documentary from Channel 4 "aims to tell the wider story of The Jeremy Kyle Show, exploring the impact it had on British culture and the lives of those who appeared on it".

The programme will be made by the same team behind Channel 4's Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain and comes from producer Barry Ronan and director Kira Phillips who previously worked on Teachers Training To Kill and My Baby’s Life: Who Decides?

Alisa Pomeroy, Channel 4’s senior commissioning editor of factual, said: "These award-winning programme makers will undoubtedly explore some incredibly important issues raised by the making of these type of programmes.

"The film will also seek to explain why they had such mass appeal and generated a huge amount of social comment, which still continues today."

Executive producer Graeme McAulay added: "We’re hoping this series will contribute to a greater public understanding of the impact and complexities involved in programmes like The Jeremy Kyle Show and explore why it continues to divide opinion."