Trigger Point: First look at Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester in new ITV drama

ITV has unveiled a first look at new drama Trigger Point, starring Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester.

The pair play bomb disposal operatives known as ‘Expos’ in the new series, written by screenwriting newcomer, Daniel Brierley, and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

The high-octane six-part thriller series stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, I Am Nicola) as front line officer Lana Washington, and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her. Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

TRIGGER POINT. Pictured Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester.

"When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate...," a teaser reads.

ITV adds: "The series, which is currently in production, turns the spotlight on counter terrorism policing and the extraordinary work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad."

Further cast includes Mark Stanley (Honour) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves and Cal MacAninch (Des) as Lee Robins SCO19.

They're joined by Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) as Samira Desai SO15 and Ralph Ineson (The Capture) as Commander Bregman.

The series is being produced by HTM Television, led by Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.

Vicky McClure said: "So grateful to be working with Jed again. I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington.

"Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

TRIGGER POINT. Pictured Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester.

Adrian Lester added: "I’m really looking forward to partnering with Vicky on this great new series. Jed Mercurio’s material is always great.

"This series is ambitious and challenging which is why it’s exciting to be a part of the team."

A start date for the series is to be confirmed.