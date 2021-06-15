Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable to return to Dave for second series

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable will be back on Dave with a second series, it's been confirmed.

The hit show sees the nation's favourite comics and celebrities compete to convince Mel Giedroyc that they are the most unforgivable person in the room.

Each episode sees three celebrities confess their wildest stories, in the show that scratches away at the squeaky clean reputations of some of the nation's favourite faces.

Comedian Lou Sanders returns as Mel's sinful sidekick as she and Mel encourage the guests to dredge up their most outrageous sins, lies, legal transgressions and morally bankrupt behaviour.

Mel Giedroyc said: "I am utterly thrilled to be taking to the Unforgivable dais once more... (I love the word "dais". It's almost as good as "plinth"). It's going to be an absolute cracker of a second series. I know that because I manifested it this morning.

"We'll be welcoming in a whole roster of deliciously naughty, mucky guests, and expect some big surprises coming out of our booth too. Sadly, we will be saying goodbye to the drone. Boring old Ofcom, eh?

"Just a word of explanation. For those viewers who have confused this series with the film "Unforgiven", much as I do have a lot in common with the story of an aging outlaw and killer who takes on one more job years after he'd turned to farming, I am Mel Giedroyc, a perimenopausal lady from Leatherhead, not Clint Eastwood, the multi-Oscar winning octogenarian hottie."

Lou added: Cutie pops and sweetie pie back together at last - just like the nation demanded! Can't believe this series is going to be underwater - wait, unless that was a prank?"

UKTV deputy director of commissioning Hilary Rosen said: "I'm absolutely delighted that we are going again with Unforgivable.

"The show was a big hit on Dave and we are excited that it will be returning with the irrepressible Mel at the helm and Lou below deck if she continues to misbehave."

Steve North, UKTV's genre manager, comedy and entertainment, added: "We were so pleased with the first series success, from our viewers reaction and most recently a nomination for a National Television Award, so I'm thrilled it is coming back for a second series.

"I particularly loved hearing the guest's revealing stories every week and look forward to seeing who is brave enough to face Mel and Lou in series two."

Executive producer Ben Wicks added: "We are delighted to be heading back into the studio with Unforgivable series 2 for the wonderful people at Dave, as Mel and Lou continue to cleanse our souls.

"This time around we'll be ramping up the number of skeletons being dragged out of our guests' closets by having all manner of surprise appearances pop up throughout the show.

"It's a bit like This Is Your Life, but featuring all the people who really wish they'd never met you."

The first series of Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable is available to catch up on UKTV Play here with guests including Graham Norton, Richard Ayoade, Jennifer Saunders, Phil Wang and Gemma Collins.