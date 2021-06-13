GB News is the new TV news channel launching this month - here's all you need to know.

From the channel number on Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media to the start time, this is your guide to the new telly channel.

GB News says it will offer "news, opinion & debate for all the UK" both on TV and online, radio and mobile.

Broadcasting will start at 8PM UK time on Sunday, 13 June.

GB News channel number

GB News will be available on major TV platforms.

You'll find GBNews on Freeview channel 236, Sky HD channel 515, Virgin Media HD channel 626, YouView channel 236 and Freesat HD channel 216.

Additionally, you'll be able to watch online via gbnews.uk.

Meanwhile the channel has also announced plans to launch a companion radio show from next month (July).

What's on GBNews tonight?

The launch date schedule begins at 8PM this evening with Andrew Neil at the helm.

In a special hour-long programme, Welcome To GB News, Neil will introduce viewers to the GB News team that will be bringing you news, debates and opinions from across the UK

At 9PM is the first episode of Tonight Live with Dan Wootton, which will air five days a week.

"A sharp take on all the day's major stories, big interviews and debate - plus tomorrow's news tonight. With Dan Wootton," a short synopsis shares.

Meanwhile from 6AM tomorrow (14 June) will see the channel's first breakfast show, Great British Breakfast.

"The GB News Breakfast family sit around the table discussing the stories that matter to the UK – this isn’t Westminster politics and will follow its own agenda," reads a teaser.

Hosts on the Breakfast show will include Kirsty Gallacher.

