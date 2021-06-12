BBC One schedule change: When are The Wall and Pointless on tonight?

It's all change with BBC One's TV schedule tonight (Saturday 12 June).

This evening's BBC schedule has seen a shake up due to the postponement of the Euro 2020 football match between Denmark and Finland.

Originally due to air between 4:45PM and 7PM, coverage ended shortly before the end of the first half after Denmark player Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed.

With his condition stabilised, play will continue at 7:30PM UK time.

As a result, tonight's episode of The Wall will not air as planned while Pointless will now start earlier than planned at 8:35PM. A new date for the latest episode of The Wall is to be confirmed.

This evening's episode of The Wall was due to feature Manchester couple Balall and Shaila facing the questions and big decisions as they bid to win a fortune. Meanwhile, Pointless' celebrity special will star Dr Christian Jessen, Dr Ranj Singh, Matt Richardson, Andrew Maxwell, Katie Thistleton, Michelle Ackerley, Mark Moraghan and Tina Hobley.

Meanwhile the BBC has issued a statement following criticism of their coverage of the original football match earlier today.

They said: "We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast. In-stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile UEFA said in a statement: "Following the request made by players of both teams, Uefa has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland.

"The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a five-minute half-time break followed by the second half.

"The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark's Christian Eriksen. The player is now in hospital and in a stable condition.

"Uefa wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude."