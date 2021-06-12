Euro 2021: Today's matches, channels and times to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020 has finally kicked off (in 2021!) - here's all you need to know about today's matches.
Euro 2021 kicks off on 11 June and will run for a month until 11 July with coverage of matches in the UK shared by BBC and ITV.
Here's all you need to know about when and how to watch the latest matches today and this evening (12 June)
Today's Euro 2020 matches on TV
Today sees the three group matches on Day 2 of the tournament:
Wales v Switzerland at 2PM on BBC One.
Denmark v Finland at 5PM on BBC One.
Belgium v Russia at 8PM on ITV.
As well as watching on TV, you'll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub respectively. Note: All times are the kick off times.
Check out the full schedule of matches below!
Euro 2021 TV schedule and fixtures
Here are all the fixtures, dates, times and channels for the group stages.
11 June
Turkey v Italy - 8PM, BBC
12 June
Wales v Switzerland - 2PM, BBC
Denmark v Finland - 5PM, BBC
Belgium v Russia - 8PM, ITV
13 June
England v Croatia - 2PM, BBC
Austria v North Macedonia - 5PM, ITV
Netherlands v Ukraine - 8PM, ITV
14 June
Scotland v Czech Republic - 2PM, BBC
Poland v Slovakia - 5PM, ITV
Spain v Sweden - 8PM, BBC
15 June
Hungary v Portugal - 5PM, ITV
France v Germany - 8PM, ITV
16 June
Finland v Russia - 2PM, BBC
Turkey v Wales - 5PM, BBC
Italy v Switzerland - 8PM, ITV
17 June
Ukraine v North Macedonia - 2PM, ITV
Denmark v Belgium - 5PM, ITV
Netherlands v Austria - 8PM, BBC
18 June
Sweden v Slovakia - 2PM, BBC
Croatia v Czech Republic - 5PM, BBC
England v Scotland - 8PM, ITV
19 June
Hungary v France - 2PM, BBC
Portugal v Germany - 5PM, ITV
Spain v Poland - 8PM, BBC
20 June
Italy v Wales - 5PM, ITV
Switzerland v Turkey - 5PM, ITV
21 June
North Macedonia v Netherlands - 5PM, ITV
Ukraine v Austria - 5PM, ITV
Finland v Belgium - 8PM, BBC
Russia v Denmark - 8PM, BBC
22 June
Croatia v Scotland - 8PM, ITV
Czech Republic v England - 8PM, ITV
23 June
Slovakia v Spain - 5PM, ITV
Sweden v Poland - 5PM, ITV
Germany v Hungary - 8PM,BBC
Portugal v France - 8PM, BBC
On the BBC, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead coverage across TV and Radio and will be joined by a host of former England, Scotland and Wales stars, including Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, Shelley Kerr and James McFadden as well as Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Jurgen Klinsmann.
On TV commentary duties are Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Robyn Cowen, Steve Bower, Jonathan Pearce, Vicki Sparks, Rob McLean and Mark Scott. Joining them on co-comms are Dion Dublin and Karen Carney and covering the England games are former internationals Jermaine Jenas, Martin Keown and Danny Murphy while Robbie Savage will offer insight on Wales and Scotland are covered by James McFadden.
On ITV, coverage will be led by Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal, as well as Reshmin Chowdhury, with a wealth of insight, expertise and opinion from a punditry line-up of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown and Andros Townsend.
Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Joe Speight, Seb Hutchinson and Tom Gayle, supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and John Hartson