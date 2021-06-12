Euro 2021: Today's matches, channels and times to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020 has finally kicked off (in 2021!) - here's all you need to know about today's matches.

Euro 2021 kicks off on 11 June and will run for a month until 11 July with coverage of matches in the UK shared by BBC and ITV.

Here's all you need to know about when and how to watch the latest matches today and this evening (12 June)

Today's Euro 2020 matches on TV

Today sees the three group matches on Day 2 of the tournament:

Wales v Switzerland at 2PM on BBC One.

Denmark v Finland at 5PM on BBC One.

Belgium v Russia at 8PM on ITV.

As well as watching on TV, you'll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub respectively. Note: All times are the kick off times.

Check out the full schedule of matches below!

Euro 2021 TV schedule and fixtures

Here are all the fixtures, dates, times and channels for the group stages.

11 June

Turkey v Italy - 8PM, BBC

12 June

Wales v Switzerland - 2PM, BBC

Denmark v Finland - 5PM, BBC

Belgium v Russia - 8PM, ITV

13 June

England v Croatia - 2PM, BBC

Austria v North Macedonia - 5PM, ITV

Netherlands v Ukraine - 8PM, ITV

14 June

Scotland v Czech Republic - 2PM, BBC

Poland v Slovakia - 5PM, ITV

Spain v Sweden - 8PM, BBC

15 June

Hungary v Portugal - 5PM, ITV

France v Germany - 8PM, ITV

16 June

Finland v Russia - 2PM, BBC

Turkey v Wales - 5PM, BBC

Italy v Switzerland - 8PM, ITV

17 June

Ukraine v North Macedonia - 2PM, ITV

Denmark v Belgium - 5PM, ITV

Netherlands v Austria - 8PM, BBC

18 June

Sweden v Slovakia - 2PM, BBC

Croatia v Czech Republic - 5PM, BBC

England v Scotland - 8PM, ITV

19 June

Hungary v France - 2PM, BBC

Portugal v Germany - 5PM, ITV

Spain v Poland - 8PM, BBC

20 June

Italy v Wales - 5PM, ITV

Switzerland v Turkey - 5PM, ITV

21 June

North Macedonia v Netherlands - 5PM, ITV

Ukraine v Austria - 5PM, ITV

Finland v Belgium - 8PM, BBC

Russia v Denmark - 8PM, BBC

22 June

Croatia v Scotland - 8PM, ITV

Czech Republic v England - 8PM, ITV

23 June

Slovakia v Spain - 5PM, ITV

Sweden v Poland - 5PM, ITV

Germany v Hungary - 8PM,BBC

Portugal v France - 8PM, BBC

On the BBC, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead coverage across TV and Radio and will be joined by a host of former England, Scotland and Wales stars, including Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, Shelley Kerr and James McFadden as well as Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Jurgen Klinsmann.

On TV commentary duties are Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Robyn Cowen, Steve Bower, Jonathan Pearce, Vicki Sparks, Rob McLean and Mark Scott. Joining them on co-comms are Dion Dublin and Karen Carney and covering the England games are former internationals Jermaine Jenas, Martin Keown and Danny Murphy while Robbie Savage will offer insight on Wales and Scotland are covered by James McFadden.

On ITV, coverage will be led by Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal, as well as Reshmin Chowdhury, with a wealth of insight, expertise and opinion from a punditry line-up of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown and Andros Townsend.

Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Joe Speight, Seb Hutchinson and Tom Gayle, supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and John Hartson

