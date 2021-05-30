Marcus Wareing to share tales from his Garden Kitchen in new BBC Two series

Marcus Wareing is to front a brand new BBC Two series.

Marcus Wareing’s Tales From A Kitchen Garden will see the chef extraordinaire and successful restaurateur follow his dream of living, and cooking, in the English countryside.

The ten-part series will see Marcus travel across the country visiting the very best of British producers, farmers and gardeners - inspiring him as he grows his fledgling market garden.

The BBC share: "Throughout the series there will be lessons and top tips about rearing livestock as diverse as pigs, chickens, cows, sheep and even bees. There’ll also be advice on planting orchards and the best way to grow vegetables - inspiring Marcus, and viewers at home, to get out there and start planting.

"As well as calling on the help and advice of locals, friends and neighbours, Marcus will travel the UK, seeking out, and learning from, the very best food producers. The series will break down the barriers between farming and kitchen. It will explore where food comes from, how it grows, traditional and new farming methods and, most importantly, how to grow the very best fruit and veg, and what affects the taste of our food.

"Marcus will be cooking with the food producers he meets across the UK as well as back at home in his outdoor kitchen. In each episode he’ll create delicious and exciting meals, inspired not only by his garden, but also by those he has met along the way."

Marcus Wareing said: “I am hugely excited to be given this opportunity from the BBC and to be working with Plimsoll. Having started to develop my Kitchen Garden in East Sussex I am keen to learn from the experts, and I can't wait to explore many different parts of the UK and uncover the absolute best of British producers, farmers and gardeners.

"I am hoping to learn new skills and bring new ideas back to my own garden as I strive to improve my own offering. Of course cooking remains my passion so I am looking forward to trying some of these ingredients, along with a few of my own, and sharing the recipes with you.”

Ensuring nothing goes to waste, Marcus will be sharing the fruits of his labours with the locals, his friends and family, as well as the neighbourhood foodbank and community ‘sharing fridge’ - causes he’ll be championing within the series.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime & Early Peak at the BBC, said: “Local farms and their bounty have sustained us over the past year and have also inspired many to look at how to lead a more sustainable, affordable life closer to home.

"This new series, which celebrates the British countryside and its custodians, will offer food for thought for BBC Two viewers and dish up a real visual treat.”

Marcus Wareing’s Tales From A Kitchen Garden is to air on BBC Two in 2022.