Eurovision scores biggest viewing figures in seven years - as UK rank last

Eurovision was watched by a peak audience of more than 8 million viewers in the UK on Saturday night.

Commented on by Graham Norton and airing live on BBC One, the 65th Eurovision Song Contest came from Rotterdam in the Netherlands, delayed a year due to the pandemic.

Hosted by Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley and Nikkie de Jager, a peak audience of 8.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the competition with an average of 7.4 million across the show which started at 8PM and finished at nearly midnight.

It was the biggest audience and ratings for Eurovision in the UK since 2014 when 8.8 million tuned in.

Unfortunately those turning in watched as the UK entry James Newman ranked in last place without a single point.

James joined host country the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy and Spain alongside the 20 qualifying acts from the semi-finals in Saturday's grand final.

James and his song Embers ended in the night in last place with 0 points.

The result matched 2019's contest where Michael Rice also finished in last place, although did manage to win 11 points. The last time the UK had 0 points was 2003 when Jemini performed Cry Baby.

Meanwhile, the winner of the competition was Italy, who scored a total of 524 points with 3 from the UK viewers. Lithuania topped the UK public vote.

> See the Eurovision 2021 scoreboard in full.

The UK voting jury was made up of Nicki Chapman, Tom Aspaul, Michelle Gayle, Aisha Jawando and Ross Gautreau. They awarded 12 points to France.

Amanda Holden appeared as our spokesperson, delivering the results from the UK jury live to Rotterdam from London.

All things going to plan, Eurovision will return next May from Italy.