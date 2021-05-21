BBC One has revealed the release date and first trailer from new drama Time with Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

The pair will reunite to lead the gripping new prison drama written by Jimmy McGovern and directed by Lewis Arnol.

The three-part series will start on BBC One from Sunday 6 June at 9PM, with the full series available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer once episode 1 has aired.

A synopsis of the drama shares: "Mark Cobden (Sean Bean) is newly imprisoned, consumed by guilt for his crime, and way out of his depth in the volatile world of prison life. He meets Eric McNally (Stephen Graham), an excellent prison officer doing his best to protect those in his charge.

"However, when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family."

You can watch a first trailer from the series below:

The cast of Time also stars Siobhan Finneran, Sue Johnston, Hannah Walters, David Calder, Nadine Marshall, Michael Socha, Aneurin Barnard, Jack McMullen and James Nelson-Joyce.

Writer Jimmy McGovern said: “The BBC have given me a brilliant young director and two of the greatest actors on the planet. I am overjoyed.”

Sean Bean added: “Getting to be involved in a Jimmy McGovern drama again is a real privilege and it will be great to be reunited with Stephen. Mark Hebden is another of Jimmy’s complex and superbly written characters and I am looking forward to bringing him to life on screen.”

Stephen Graham commented: “It is an absolute honour to be working with Jimmy again, I’m feeling blessed. I’m excited to be working with Lewis as I have heard so many incredible things about him as a director, I can’t wait to get stuck in. Of course, I am made up to be back on set with Sean.”

Filming took place in Liverpool in 2020.

