Sanditon to return for two new series on BritBox UK and ITV

Sanditon is officially back! The drama is to return for series two AND three, it's been announced.

Sanditon is an adaption of Jane Austen unfinished novel, written only months before her death in 1817, telling the story of the joyously impulsive, spirited and unconventional Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams, Curfew).

After the first series debuted back on ITV in 2019, two new series are in the works.

The new series will first debut on streaming service BritBox UK before later airing on TV on ITV.

A teaser shares: "After fans were left hanging in suspense by the first season’s finale and clamoring for more, the drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

"Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced -- all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself."

Casting will be announced in due course, with filming expected to begin later this year in and around Bristol.

Justin Young (Death in Paradise, Ripper Street), who wrote four episodes of the first season of Sanditon, will develop the new seasons and take the role of lead writer and executive producer. Andrew Davies, who originally created the series, will also return to write several episodes and executive produce.

The renewal follows the show's success in America where it airs as part of MASTERPIECE on PBS.

Will Harrison, BritBox UK MD said today: “We couldn’t be happier to be involved in bringing the wonderful Sanditon back to screens across the UK, and want to thank the fans for keeping these characters alive while plans came together.”

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill added: "I’m so glad that the success of Sanditon in the US has paved the way for its return, and for ITV to continue on this wonderful journey. We know there are many loyal fans of the show in the UK that will be delighted to see its return and that we were able to find a way to bring it back."

Belinda Campbell, Joint MD of producers Red Planet Pictures commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to invite viewers back to Sanditon for not just one but two further visits!

"Justin Young and Andrew Davies’ sensational scripts are relevant, timely and captivating and we can’t wait to share all the exciting new developments we have in store for our much loved characters. Now, more than ever, I think we could all do with some joy on our TV screens as well as a healthy dose of fresh sea air.”

MASTERPIECE executive producer Susanne Simpson added: “We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base

“Audiences can expect romance, humour and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon.”

The first series of Sanditon is currently steaming now on BritBox here.