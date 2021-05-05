Outsiders: David Mitchell to host new comedy survival series on Dave

David Mitchell is to front a brand new comedy survival series called Outsiders on Dave.

The new series will see David challenge a returning cast of three pairs of comedians to prove they've got the mettle and skills to thrive in the great outdoors.

The competing comedians will be Toussaint Douglass, Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Jessica Knappett, Jamali Maddix and Lou Sanders.

David Mitchell said: "Civilisation is clearly crumbling so it's high time we worked out whether we can cope without it.

"And if you can think of a better way of doing that than making six comedians learn survival skills, then you weren't involved in the development process of this programme."

Outsiders will air over six episodes on Dave later in 2021.

Harry Lansdown, director of programmes at producers Renegade Pictures, said: "We are all excited to see how our comedians will fare, living together deep in the forest, under David's iron rule, and without an Uber or Deliveroo in sight."

Hilary Rosen, UKTV's deputy director of commissioning, said: "It's a huge pleasure to welcome David to the channel. After a year of being locked up at home we're looking forward to seeing David throw our teams of Outsiders back to nature to see if our comics can rise to the many challenges he will set them."

Steve North, genre general manager, comedy and entertainment, added: "David Mitchell is someone we've wanted to work with on Dave at the channel for a very long time. Outsiders is sure to be a brilliant addition to the channels' biggest ever slate of new shows that we're announcing today."