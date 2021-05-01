A first look at COBRA: CYBERWAR has been unveiled as the series comes to Sky One and NOW this autumn.

The drama which is created and written by Ben Richards looks at what happens when cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure and fake news are used to subvert democracy.

Back for a second season, the series stars Robert Carlyle as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland and Victoria Hamilton as his Chief of Staff Anna Marshall and an ensemble cast featuring Richard Dormer as Fraser Walker, Head of Civil Contingencies, David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan, Home Secretary and Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge, Director of Policy.

A synopsis shares: "In the aftermath of both solar and political storms, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland attempts to steer the country on a more even course. He is assisted, as ever, by his loyal Chief of Staff Anna Marshall alongside a team of dedicated advisers.

"An assassination on British soil, however, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged. An invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction, leaving an entire country unsure as to who is friend and who is foe."

The first season of COBRA achieved a cumulative launch audience of 2.2 million, making it one of Sky One’s most successful drama series in recent years as well as being one of Sky's most rapidly binged box-sets.

COBRA: CYBERWAR is coming to Sky One and streaming service NOW this autumn.

The first series of COBRA is currently available to stream on NOW here.

