Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating to co-host The One Show on BBC One

Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating are to join Alex Jones as permanent co-presenters on BBC One’s The One Show.

Jermaine will co-present with Alex from Monday-Wednesday, with Ronan joining Alex on the sofa on Thursday and Friday each week, starting Monday 10 May.

Jermaine Jenas said: "I’ve absolutely loved being a part of The One Show, Alex, the team and the viewers have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already - I’m really looking forward to joining as a full time host alongside Ronan."

Ronan Keating added: "I’m so delighted to officially be a part of The One Show family. It’s a show I’ve loved for many years as both a guest and a host and I can’t wait to get started alongside Alex, Jermaine and the wonderful team behind the scenes."

Both Jermaine and Ronan will continue with their existing commitments alongside their roles on the programme. Members of The One Show’s extended family of presenters, including Amol Rajan and Alex Scott, will continue to co-host episodes across the year.

Alex Jones, who has presented The One Show since 2010, commented: "Presenting The One Show is such a special privilege, especially in the last year - I am proud of the role we’ve played in keeping the nation company through these difficult times.

"We’re so lucky to have an amazing family of talent on The One Show and I’ve really loved getting to know Jermaine and Ronan on the sofa, it’s so exciting that they will be my co-hosts all year round."

Rob Unsworth, Editor of The One Show, said: "We’re thrilled to have Ronan and Jermaine join us as the regular One Show hosts alongside Alex on the sofa.

"It’s an exciting new chapter for the show, and we’re looking forward to viewers getting to know a different side to such well-known faces."

The One Show airs at 7PM each weekday evening on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.