Blankety Blank to return with brand new series hosted by Bradley Walsh

Blankety Blank will return with a brand new series on BBC One, hosted by Bradley Walsh.

The iconic game show, which sees celebrities helping contestants by filling in the missing blanks, will return to Saturday nights on BBC One following a one-off Christmas Special that aired in 2020.

Advertisements

The new ten-part series will once again be presented by Bradley Walsh as each episode sees a panel of six celebrities try to fill in the missing blanks over a series of rounds and help win some brilliant prizes for contestants.

Last year’s Christmas special celebrity panel included Jimmy Carr, Danny Jones, Emilia Fox, Anita Rani, Sue Perkins and Amir Khan and saw 6.3 million viewers tuning in, making it the most watched Entertainment programme across all channels on Christmas Day.

With lots of laughs and fun for the whole family to enjoy, viewers can also look forward to the return of the distinctive (and incredibly catchy) theme tune, as well as the return of the iconic Blankety Blank cheque book and pen.

Bradley Walsh said today: “I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank - so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it.

"I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC commented: “Blankety Blank has it all - ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley a very funny and much loved host. I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!”

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of programme makers Thames added: “To be able to team this legendary format with the legend that is Bradley Walsh in a series, is so exciting and a match made in heaven. We can’t wait to get into studio with Bradley and a host of brilliant panellists.”

Advertisements

Celebrity guests and an air date will be confirmed in due course.

Picture: © Thames - Photographer: Matt Frost