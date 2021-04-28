Motherland 2021 start date confirmed as new series comes to BBC Two

Motherland is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

Motherland is a show all about navigating the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood, looking at the competitive and unromantic sides of parenting - not the cute and acceptable public face of motherhood.

A brand new series is on its way to BBC Two soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Motherland start?

Motherland series 3 starts on TV on Monday, 10 May at 9PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Series 3 will run for five episodes.

A teaser for the first episode shares: "As a nit pandemic sweeps the school, Julia finds herself accused of triggering a second wave.

"Ostracised by the other Mums, Julia needs to find a way back into their good books so she throws a nit treatment party that brings everyone’s drama (and headlice) into her home.

"The party reveals that Anne has some big news, Meg is facing a crisis, and Kevin has committed a terrible crime of passion. As Amanda super spreads the gossip, Liz waits for news about a career move."

The cast will welcome back Anna Maxwell-Martin as Julia, Lucy Punch as Amanda, Diane Morgan as Liz, Paul Ready as Kevin, Tanya Moodie as Meg and Philippa Dunne as Anne.

The series is the third to air on BBC Two.

For now you can watch past series on Amazon Prime Video while the first series is available on Netflix.

Motherland first debuted in 2016 with a one-off pilot before a first series of six episodes debuted in 2017. Series 2 aired in 2019 while 2020 saw a one-off Christmas special.

Picture: BBC - cast of season 3 of Motherland.

