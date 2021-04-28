The BAFTA Television Awards 2021 nominations have been revealed in full.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has today announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards, which reward the very best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2020.
The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards ceremony will be held this June, hosted by Richard Ayoade.
Leading the nominations are Small Axe, The Crown, I May Destroy You, Normal People, Sex Education, Adult Material. I Hate Suzie, This Country, Once Upon a Time in Iraq and Strictly Come Dancing
The awards will be voted on by the BAFTA judges, other than the Virgin Media Must-See Moment, which will be voted for by the public.
The nominees for that award are Bridgerton: Penelope Is revealed as Lady Whistledown; Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform; EastEnders: Gray kills Chantelle; Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference; Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay and The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives.
See the full winners list of BAFTA nominations below...
2021 BAFTA TV Awards nominations
Drama Series
Gangs Of London - Sky Atlantic
I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
Save Me Too - Sky Atlantic
The Crown - Netflix
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC2
Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky One
The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4
The Ranganation - BBC2
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills, The Last Leg - Channel 4
Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers - ITV
Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing - BBC1
David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas - BBC1
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC1
Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation - BBC2
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts
Strictly Come Dancing - BBC1
The Masked Singer - ITV
Factual Series
Crime & Punishment - Channel 4
Hospital - BBC2
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency - Channel 4
Once Upon A Time In Iraq - BBC2
Features
Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - ITV
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC2
The Repair Shop - BBC1
Leading Actress
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People - BBC3
Hayley Squires, Adult Material - Channel 4
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC1
Letitia Wright, Small Axe - BBC1
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC1
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix
Daisy Haggard, Breeders - Sky One
Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC3
Emma Mackey, Sex Education - Netflix
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC3
Mae Martin, Feel Good - Channel 4
Leading Actor
John Boyega, Small Axe - BBC1
Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You - BBC1
Paul Mescal, Normal People - BBC3
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe - BBC1
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central - Channel 4
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country - BBC3
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC3
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky One
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner - Channel 4
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 - BBC2
Supporting Actress
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
Rakie Ayola Anthony - BBC1
Siena Kelly, Adult Material - Channel 4
Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK - Netflix
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You - BBC1
Supporting Actor
Kunal Nayyar Criminal: UK - Netflix
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe - BBC1
Michael Sheen, Quiz - ITV
Micheal Ward, Small Axe - BBC1
Rupert Everett, Adult Material - Channel 4
Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Netflix
International
Little America - Apple Tv+
Lovecraft Country - Sky Atlantic
Unorthodox - Netflix
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville) - BBC4
Live Event
Life Drawing Live! - BBC4
Springwatch 2020 - BBC2
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance - BBC1
The Third Day: Autumn - Sky Atlantic
News Coverage
BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care - BBC1
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy - Channel 4
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis - BBC Two
Sky News: Inside Idlib - Sky News
Mini-Series
Adult Material - Channel 4
I May Destroy You - BBC1
Normal People - BBC3
Small Axe - BBC1
Reality & Constructed Factual
Masterchef: The Professionals - BBC1
Race Across The World - BBC2
The School That Tried To End Racism - Channel 4
The Write Offs - Channel 4
Scripted Comedy
Ghosts - BBC1
Inside No 9 - BBC2
Man Like Mobeen Production Team - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three
This Country - BBC3
Short Form Programme
Criptales - BBC4
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities - Vice/Noisey
The Main Part - BBC iPlayer
They Saw The Sun First - Red Bull TV
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty - BBC1
Coronation Street - ITV
EastEnders - BBC1
Hollyoaks - Channel 4
Current Affairs
America's War On Abortion (Exposure) - ITV
Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary - BBC2
The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches) - Channel 4
The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations) - Al Jazeera Media Network/Al Jazeera English
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Bridgerton, Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown - Netflix
Britain's Got Talent, Diversity perform routine inspired by events of 2020 - ITV
EastEnders, Gray kills Chantelle - BBC1
Gogglebox, reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference - Channel 4
Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat, Mee-Cro-Wah-Vay - BBC2
The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker arrives - Disney+
Sport
Bahrain Grand Prix - Sky Sports
England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup - Amazon Prime Video
England v West Indies Test Cricket - Sky Sports
London Marathon 2020 - BBC
Specialist Factual
Extinction: The Facts - BBC1
Putin: A Russian Spy Story - Channel 4
The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty - BBC2
The Surgeon's Cut - Netflix
Daytime
Jimmy McGovern's Moving On - BBC1
Richard Osman's House Of Games - BBC2
The Chase - ITV
The Great House Giveaway - Channel 4
Single Documentary
American Murder: The Family Next Door - Netflix
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me - BBC1
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) - BBC4
Surviving Covid - Channel 4
Single Drama
Anthony - BBC1
BBW (On The Edge) - Channel 4
Sitting In Limbo - BBC1
The Windermere Children - BBC2
Picture: BAFTA/Marc Hoberman