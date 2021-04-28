The BAFTA Television Awards 2021 nominations have been revealed in full.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has today announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards, which reward the very best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2020.

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards ceremony will be held this June, hosted by Richard Ayoade.

Leading the nominations are Small Axe, The Crown, I May Destroy You, Normal People, Sex Education, Adult Material. I Hate Suzie, This Country, Once Upon a Time in Iraq and Strictly Come Dancing

The awards will be voted on by the BAFTA judges, other than the Virgin Media Must-See Moment, which will be voted for by the public.

The nominees for that award are Bridgerton: Penelope Is revealed as Lady Whistledown; Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform; EastEnders: Gray kills Chantelle; Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference; Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay and The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives.

See the full winners list of BAFTA nominations below...

2021 BAFTA TV Awards nominations

Drama Series

Gangs Of London - Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

Save Me Too - Sky Atlantic

The Crown - Netflix

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC2

Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky One

The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4

The Ranganation - BBC2

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg - Channel 4

Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers - ITV

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing - BBC1

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas - BBC1

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC1

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation - BBC2

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC1

The Masked Singer - ITV

Factual Series

Crime & Punishment - Channel 4

Hospital - BBC2

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency - Channel 4

Once Upon A Time In Iraq - BBC2

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - ITV

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC2

The Repair Shop - BBC1

Leading Actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People - BBC3

Hayley Squires, Adult Material - Channel 4

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC1

Letitia Wright, Small Axe - BBC1

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC1

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix

Daisy Haggard, Breeders - Sky One

Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC3

Emma Mackey, Sex Education - Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC3

Mae Martin, Feel Good - Channel 4

Leading Actor

John Boyega, Small Axe - BBC1

Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You - BBC1

Paul Mescal, Normal People - BBC3

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe - BBC1

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central - Channel 4

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country - BBC3

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC3

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner - Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 - BBC2

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

Rakie Ayola Anthony - BBC1

Siena Kelly, Adult Material - Channel 4

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK - Netflix

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You - BBC1

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar Criminal: UK - Netflix

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe - BBC1

Michael Sheen, Quiz - ITV

Micheal Ward, Small Axe - BBC1

Rupert Everett, Adult Material - Channel 4

Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Netflix

International

Little America - Apple Tv+

Lovecraft Country - Sky Atlantic

Unorthodox - Netflix

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville) - BBC4

Live Event

Life Drawing Live! - BBC4

Springwatch 2020 - BBC2

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance - BBC1

The Third Day: Autumn - Sky Atlantic

News Coverage

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care - BBC1

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy - Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis - BBC Two

Sky News: Inside Idlib - Sky News

Mini-Series

Adult Material - Channel 4

I May Destroy You - BBC1

Normal People - BBC3

Small Axe - BBC1

Reality & Constructed Factual

Masterchef: The Professionals - BBC1

Race Across The World - BBC2

The School That Tried To End Racism - Channel 4

The Write Offs - Channel 4

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts - BBC1

Inside No 9 - BBC2

Man Like Mobeen Production Team - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

This Country - BBC3

Short Form Programme

Criptales - BBC4

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities - Vice/Noisey

The Main Part - BBC iPlayer

They Saw The Sun First - Red Bull TV

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty - BBC1

Coronation Street - ITV

EastEnders - BBC1

Hollyoaks - Channel 4

Current Affairs

America's War On Abortion (Exposure) - ITV

Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary - BBC2

The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches) - Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations) - Al Jazeera Media Network/Al Jazeera English

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Bridgerton, Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown - Netflix

Britain's Got Talent, Diversity perform routine inspired by events of 2020 - ITV

EastEnders, Gray kills Chantelle - BBC1

Gogglebox, reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference - Channel 4

Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat, Mee-Cro-Wah-Vay - BBC2

The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker arrives - Disney+

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix - Sky Sports

England v France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup - Amazon Prime Video

England v West Indies Test Cricket - Sky Sports

London Marathon 2020 - BBC

Specialist Factual

Extinction: The Facts - BBC1

Putin: A Russian Spy Story - Channel 4

The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty - BBC2

The Surgeon's Cut - Netflix

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern's Moving On - BBC1

Richard Osman's House Of Games - BBC2

The Chase - ITV

The Great House Giveaway - Channel 4

Single Documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door - Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me - BBC1

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) - BBC4

Surviving Covid - Channel 4

Single Drama

Anthony - BBC1

BBW (On The Edge) - Channel 4

Sitting In Limbo - BBC1

The Windermere Children - BBC2

Picture: BAFTA/Marc Hoberman