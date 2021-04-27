The Undeclared War: New drama from Peter Kosminsky coming to Channel 4

Channel 4 has unveiled brand new drama The Undeclared War.

The series is described as a "timely and provocative six part cyber thriller" which is directed and co-written by seven-time BAFTA-winner Peter Kosminsky (Wolf Hall, The Government Inspector).

Set in a post-pandemic 2024 in the run up to a British general election, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ (the UK’s version of the NSA) secretly working to ward off a cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system.

During a three-year research process, Kosminsky and his team gained access to the cyber security industry on both sides of the Atlantic, allowing a realistic picture of the threat faced by the Western world to be depicted in the drama.

Newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown will play Saara Parvan, a young student doing work experience in the GCHQ Malware Department, with Simon Pegg (Star Trek, Mission Impossible) playing Danny Patrick, GCHQ’s Head of Operations.

Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall, Bridge of Spies) plays John Yeabsley, a Cold War veteran brought back from retirement by GCHQ to combat the heightened threat level, and Adrian Lester (Riviera, Mary Queen of Scots) will play Andrew Makinde, the UK’s first Black Conservative Prime Minister.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) will play Kathy Freeman, an American cyber-analyst on attachment at GCHQ from the NSA. Alex Jennings (A Very English Scandal, The Crown) will play David Neal, the Head of GCHQ,

Kosminsky said: “The series is based deep within the least-known arm of the UK’s intelligence infrastructure, GCHQ. The story we’re now able to tell casts an extraordinary, revelatory light on the hot, undeclared war taking place right now in the world’s newest and most invisible domain of conflict – cyber.”

Caroline Hollick, Head of Channel 4 Drama added: "Peter Kosminsky is a titan of British television drama, and it’s a privilege to have this ground-breaking thriller on Channel 4 – it’s a truly momentous series which will change the way we see the world around us.

"I’m also delighted to have such stellar names in the cast, as well as the chance to break brand-new on-screen talent."