Ragdoll cast revealed for new Alibi drama starring Lucy Hale

Casting has been revealed for new Alibi drama Ragdoll.

The thriller is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve) and Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry) will join Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) on the cast.

Lloyd-Hughes will play newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose, Teixeira will play DI Emily Baxter, his boss and best friend and Hale will play DC Lake Edmunds, the unit's new recruit.

A synopsis shares: "Assigned to a shocking new case, nicknamed The Ragdoll, are DS Rose, DI Baxter and DC Edmunds. The 'Ragdoll Killer' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name at the very end. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

"A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll also captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalisation and trauma."

Ragdoll will air later in 2021 on Alibi with an exact start date to be confirmed.

Freddy Syborn (Ms Marvel, Bad Education) is to adapt the book for the screen with episodes directed by Toby MacDonald (Old Boys, The Duchess) and Niall MacCormick (The Victim, The Long Walk to Finchley).

In the US the show will air on AMC Networks.

