We Hunt Together series 2 cast revealed as filming begins

The cast has been revealed for series 2 of Alibi's We Hunt Together.

Filming is underway on the crime drama in Wales with six new episodes in the works.

We Hunt Together cast

Series 2 will see the return of Eve Myles as DS Lola Franks (Keeping Faith, Broadchurch), Babou Ceesay as DI Jackson Mendy (Wolfe, Dark Money) and Hermione Corfield as Freddy Lane (Sea Fever, The Halcyon).

Joining the star-studded line-up for series two are Colin Morgan (Merlin, Humans), Nico Mirallegro (Our Girl, Rillington Place), Angus Imrie (The Crown, Industry) and Rik Makarem (Emmerdale, Casualty).

Other returning cast also include Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On, The Trouble with Maggie Cole) as DSI Susan Smart, Babirye Bukilwa (Babylon, Hot Pepper) as DC Dominique Parks and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe, Waterloo Road) as Gil Mendy.

What to expect from series 2

Series one of the cat and mouse thriller introduced two star-crossed killers, Baba (Dipo Ola) and Freddy (Corfield) who go on the run from the police after committing a series of brutal murders. Mismatched detectives DS Lola Franks (Myles) and DI Jackson Mendy (Ceesay) were assigned to the case and determined to stop the deadly duo in their tracks.

Series two kicks off ten months after series one's dramatic finale and, after claiming to be a hapless bystander to Baba's murder spree, Freddy has a degree of notoriety. Despite this new fame, Freddy is listless and, to appease the darkness inside her, is on the hunt for a new partner in crime. However, as people around Freddy start dying, it soon appears that someone already has the femme fatale in their sights. When the body count racks up, Jackson and Lola realise a new dangerous game of lust, obsession and murder has begun.

Morgan will play Liam, the ghost-writer penning Freddy's new book about her ordeal with Baba, while Imrie will play Freddy's devoted childhood friend Henry. Mirallegro steps into the role of Robert and Makarem as James, both of whom meet the enigmatic Freddy at a speed dating event.

A release date for the six-part second series is to be confirmed.

Series 1 is currently available to download and stream from Amazon Prime Video.

