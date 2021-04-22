Eggheads applications: How to apply to be on the Channel 5 series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on Channel 5's Eggheads

The hit game show is moving homes from BBC Two and is currently seeking applications for its next series.

Eggheads applications

Applications to be a contestant on Eggheads for its new series are open now.

A casting notice asks: "We are looking for teams of five to take on the general knowledge Goliaths in Series 22 of Eggheads.

"If you manage to beat the Eggheads, you’ll win a cash prize. If they win, the prize rolls over until they can be beaten.

"Teams of friends, family or colleagues can apply. Each team will consist of four team members and one standby."

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close midnight on 28 April 2021.

How does Eggheads work?

First airing in 2003, the series has since seen over 1,800 episodes on the BBC.

It was announced earlier in 2021 that the show would be moving to Channel 5.

The format sees one group of contestants attempt to win a cash prize against a team of the Eggheads, with the prize pot increasing each game until the Eggheads are beaten.

The biggest prize won to date has been £75,000 while almost £2 million in total has been paid out since the first episode aired.

Alongside the main show, there have been a number of spin-offs over the years.

These have included a Celebrity series, Are You an Egghead?, Revenge of the Egghead and Make Me an Egghead.