Endeavour series 8 start date and cast from new series of ITV show

Series 8 of Endeavour is heading to ITV - here's all we know so far.

Filming has begun on the eighth series of the critically-acclaimed detective drama.

The new season will have three brand new feature-length episodes.

Endeavour cast

The Endeavour series 8 cast will see Shaun Evans reprise his role as DS Endeavour Morse, alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday.

Filmed on location in Oxford the strong ensemble cast reunited with Shaun and Roger includes Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones) who returns as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby (Gunpowder) as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw (Close to The Enemy) as Dr Max DeBryn, Abigail Thaw (I Want My Wife Back) as Dorothea Frazil, Caroline O’Neill (Last Tango In Halifax) as Win Thursday and Sara Vickers (Watchmen) as Joan Thursday.

A teaser of the new episodes shares: "Opening the series in 1971, a death threat to Oxford Wanderers' star striker Jack Swift places Endeavour (Shaun Evans) and his team at the heart of the glitz and glamour of 1970s football, exposing the true cost of success and celebrity, and with it, a deep-rooted division that is soon reflected much closer to home. "

Endeavour series 8 start date

Endeavour is currently scheduled to start on ITV later in 2021 although an exact release date has yet to be announced.

For now recent episodes of Endeavour can be watched online via the ITV Hub here.

You can also watch all episodes of series 1 to 7 online via BritBox here.

A complete series 1 to 7 DVD box set series is available to buy on Amazon here.

Series creator, writer and executive producer Russell Lewis said of the new series: “After our longest suspension, all at #TeamEndeavour are delighted to have been returned to duty. If anything, the delay has made us all determined to make series eight everything it can be.

"Happily, it looks as if our timeline has endured the hiatus and that we will still be delivering our vision of 1971, albeit through an Endeavour glass darkly, exactly half a century on. Social distancing and strict insurance regulation with its bubbles and cohorts mean that backroom boys like me and the other execs haven’t been able to get out to set as usual, but all the same we’re very fortunate to be back in business at all and count our blessings daily.

"It’s truly lovely to be back telling new stories with Oxford’s Finest. I hope the audience finds they’ve been worth the wait."

