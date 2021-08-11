All Creatures Great And Small season 2 is coming to Channel 5 - here's all you need to know.

The TV series is based upon the books by James Alfred Wight written under the pen name James Herriot about a young country vet which were first published 50 years ago.

Advertisements

Channel 5's new TV adaptation first aired in 2020 followed by a Christmas special.

Now second series is on its way - with Channel 5 unveiling these first look images this week.

MRS PUMPHREY (PATRICIA HODGE). Picture: Channel 5/Playground Entertainment

All Creatures Great And Small 2021 air date

The new series doesn't have a official start date just yet but is expected to launch very soon - likely in September when the first series launched last year.

Series 2 will have six episodes while another Christmas special has already been confirmed to air later in the year.

For now, you can watch series 1 on Channel 5 and online via My5.

All Creatures Great And Small cast

The cast will see the return of Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

Meanwhile Patricia Hodge joins in the role of Mrs Pumphrey, replacing the late Dame Diana Rigg.

New for season 2, Dorothy Atkinson will play Diana Brompton and James Fleet joins as Colonel Merrick

JAMES HERRIOT (NICHOLAS RALPH) & HELEN ALDERSON (RACHEL SHENTON). Picture: Channel 5/Playground Entertainment

Channel 5 said of the series: "James Herriot has a special place in the heart of the public and the commission of this iconic drama series, against the stunning backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales, is set to bring joy to a new army of TV viewers.

Advertisements

"The original books affectionately captured a unique slice of British life; in challenging times, we hope the charming and heart-warming stories of community and compassion will resonate with new audiences."

Picture: All Creatures Great and Small: Series 2. FRONT LEFT TO RIGHT: - SIEGFREID FARNON (SAMUEL WEST), JAMES HERRIOT (NICHOLAS RALPH) & TRISTAN FARNON (CALLUM WOODHOUSE).

BACKROW: HELEN ALDERSON (RACHEL SHENTON) & MRS HALL (ANNA MADELEY). Picture: Channel 5/Playground Entertainment