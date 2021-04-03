Intelligence series 2 start date confirmed as comedy returns to Sky One and NOW

Hit comedy Intelligence returns for a brand series on Sky One and streaming service NOW.

All episodes of the new season will drop on 8 June with David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed reprising their lead roles.

The show follows a NSA agent who is tasked with working with the head of GCHQ's cyber crimes unit in the UK.

A synopsis for the second season shares: "At the end of the first series of Intelligence, we saw NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer) narrowly avoid being extradited back to the States to face charges of treason.

"Indebted to his boss Christine (Sylvestra Le Touzel) for stepping in to protect him at the last minute - albeit with ulterior motives - we start series 2 with Jerry on the back foot.

"However when it’s revealed that the Russians have got their hands on a cyberweapon that Jerry was instrumental in developing, his intel suddenly becomes vital to national, if not international, security. Facing some demons from his past along the way, by the end of episode 1 he is firmly back in his alpha male comfort zone and heralded a hero.

"Meanwhile Joseph (Nick Mohammed) has romance on the cards since sparking up an online friendship with Charlotte from the GCHQ offices in Bude. Romance blossoms and not even Jerry’s meddling nor Christine’s ban on cross-departmental relationships can get in the way.

"As the series progresses, however, it soon becomes clear that while the initial cyber attack has been thwarted, the Russians are able to mutate the cyberweapon and Jerry’s personal security comes under serious threat..."

Intelligence series one is available on Sky on demand and streaming service NOW.