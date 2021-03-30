Better: BBC One announce new drama from writers of Humans

BBC One has announced a brand new drama called Better from the writers of Humans.

Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley will pen the six part series, described as a "thrilling redemption story set in Leeds, using the landscape of the city and surrounding countryside as a backdrop to what becomes an epic battle for one woman’s soul".

A full synopsis shares: "After a family tragedy is narrowly averted, a corrupt police detective undergoes a painful moral awakening and decides to put right 20 years of wrongdoing - but satisfying her newfound conscience won’t be straightforward.

"She slowly realises that her redemption will only be complete once she brings down the powerful gangster she has worked for all this time, a man she helped rise to power, and has come to love like a brother."

Writers Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley said: “Better asks if a truly bad person can ever become good, and if so, how that could happen.

"The idea has been in our heads for 10 years, and we’re hugely fortunate to be telling it at last with the help of our old friends at the mighty Sister, in the great city of Leeds - and for BBC One, the perfect home for this very British story.”

More details including a release date and casting are to be announced.