The Wall applications: How to apply to be on the BBC series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on BBC One game show The Wall

Hosted by EastEnders star Danny Dyer, The Wall is the ultimate game of strategy, knowledge and luck, with questions asked by TV legend Angela Rippon.

The Wall applications

Applications to be a contestant on The Wall for its brand new series are open now.

The BBC say: "The Wall is wildly unpredictable with heart-stopping jeopardy, so expect colossal wins and heart-breaking losses in the game that really can change people’s lives with the fall of one ball.

"If you, a partner, relation or close friend, think you have what it takes then apply NOW and you could be taking on the biggest opponent on UK TV – The Wall!"

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on 28 May 2021.

How does The Wall work?

In each show one pair take on The Wall in four rounds that are the ultimate combination of strategy, knowledge and luck.

Contestants face a series of multiple choice questions as balls fly down The Wall. The balls fall randomly towards slots of varying cash amounts.

If they answer correct, the balls turn green and money is added to their prize pot. However, answer a question incorrectly and the ball turns red, deducting the amounts of the slots they land in

Danny Dyer said: “I’d never had a desire to host a gameshow before I saw this game. I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to help win the public some serious life-changing readies. I love it.”

The latest series of The Wall continues each Saturday on BBC One, with previous episodes including The Wall Versus Celebrities available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.