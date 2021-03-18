Darragh Ennis joins Beat The Chasers - but Paul Sinha will miss new series

New chaser Darragh Ennis will join Beat The Chasers for its latest series - but Paul Sinha will not appear.

ITV has confirmed a brand new series of the hit spin-off to The Chase will air later this year.

Advertisements

The new episodes will begin with a first Celebrity special on Saturday, 27 March at 8:30PM on ITV.

Bradley Walsh returns to host in theedge-of-your-seat quiz in which contestants are given the option of playing multiple Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

The new series will welcome Darragh Ennis for the first time after he joined The Chase last year.

He'll sit alongside The Chase regulars Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace.

However Paul Sinha will not appear in the next series after missing filming due to illness.

Paul explained on Twitter: "New episodes of Beat the Chasers are on their way. Unfortunately, I wasn’t well for the recordings and couldn’t join in this time around."

He went on to assure fans: "I’m feeling much better now. X."

ITV said: "All six Chasers were due to film series three of Beat The Chasers. Unfortunately Paul Sinha was unwell at the time of record, so the line-up is as follows: Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis. Bradley Walsh hosts."

The new series of Beat The Chasers will follow the Celebrity specials later in the Spring.

Advertisements

Over the past decade, The Chase has become the UK's most popular quiz, attracting millions of viewers in Daytime and picking up multiple awards, including a National Television Award for Best Quiz 2019.

The debut series of Beat The Chasers topped ratings records, becoming the biggest new entertainment series since the launch of BGT.