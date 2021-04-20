All That Glitters 2021 contestants and results from new BBC Two series

All That Glitters 2021 has arrived on BBC Two - here are the contestants taking part and results so far.

All That Glitters is the new talent show competition which is on the search for Britain’s most brilliant jeweller.

Advertisements

Katherine Ryan hosts the show which unfolds inside a specially built workshop as the six-part contest follows the extraordinary skills of eight talented jewellers from all walks of life.

All That Glitters starts on Tuesday, 13 April at 8PM on BBC Two and continues weekly. You can watch online and catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

All That Glitters contestants and results so far

Eight jewellers will enter the workshop… but only one can prove they are a cut above the rest and claim the All That Glitters crown.

Nicola - 25-year-old from Hereford

Instagram username: @nicolalilliedesign

Dan - 40-year-old from Somerset

Instagram username: @danielmusselwhitejewellery

Tamara 47-year-old from Essex

Instagram username: @tamaragomezjewellery

Advertisements

Sonny - 26-year-old from North London

Instagram username: @sonnybaileyairdjewellery

Lee - 49-year-old from South Wales

Instagram username: @jewellerlee

Hugo - 23-year-old from Hayward's Heath

Instagram username: @hugoluisjewellery

ELIMINATED Kim 56-year-old from Portsmouth

Instagram username: @kimstylesjewellery

ELIMINATED Naomi - 23-year-old from Sussex

Instagram username: @missnaomi_jewellery

All That Glitters spoilers

The challenges will explore the wildly different styles and aesthetics that can be found across different types of jewellery and some will even be inspired by the world’s most famous and coveted pieces. Every episode is bursting with science, history, and culture: from molecular structures to ancient Egyptians to red carpet styles.

Katherine will host with judges Solange Azagury-Partridge and Shaun Leane who will decide which contestant will be named Jeweller of the Week and who will be heading home.

In week two, the jewellers have to prove their worth with a chain collar that everyone will want, before taking on a commission for a real client, Chris, who wants a sweetheart brooch for his officer wife Kelly to take on her next tour of duty.

Advertisements

Who will impress the judges enough to stay in the workshop, and who will leave?

Picture: (C) Twenty Twenty TV - Photographer: Mark Bourdillon