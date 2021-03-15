Piers Morgan will continue to front ITV shows after quitting Good Morning Britain, it's been reported.

It was announced last week that Piers had decided to leave ITV's early morning show after five years.

However it's understood he will still front other shows on the channel.

Sources told iNews that programmes such as Piers Morgan's Life Stories will continue to be made.

The latest series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories is currently scheduled to return on Thursday night with Coleen Nolan in the hot seat.

Coleen joins Piers for as raw and emotional interview, the singer and TV presenter looks back at her extraordinary life in the spotlight.

Other guests on the new series have been award-winning actor and writer Rupert Everett, daytime TV queen Trisha Goddard,, reality TV diva Gemma Collins and world champion ex-boxer Chris Eubank.

Each show sees Piers delve into the lives and minds of the famous faces - all of whom have enjoyed extraordinary careers and the ups and down of life, under the glare of the media spotlight.

The new series sees Piers reach the iconic milestone of recording 100 episodes of this iconic show since first airing in 2009.

Previous guests have included Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard, Kim Cattrall, Sir Rod Stewart, Mary Berry, Sir Richard Branson, Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell, Nigel Farage, Mel B, James Corden, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Captain Tom Moore, Gordon Brown when he was Prime Minister, Sir Mo Farah and Lionel Richie; to name but a few.

As well as Life Stories, Piers has fronted a number of documentaries for ITV.

These have included Psychopath with Piers Morgan and Killer Women with Piers Morgan.

Piers departed Good Morning Britain last week after a row over comments he made about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

He said: "I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.

"I'm just going to take it easy and see how we go. I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion."

Piers added: "I think it's fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they've cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge. I would call it a temporary hibernation."

Picture: ITV