A first teaser trailer from series 4 of The Syndicate has been revealed.

First airing in 2012 and last broadcast in 2015, each stand-alone series of The Syndicate follows a different winning lottery syndicate.

The brand new fourth series will start later in 2021 with an exact start date to be revealed.

They've won the lottery 💰 but someone's done a runner with the money... all the way to Monaco.

The cast for season 4 features Neil Morrissey; Emily Head; Taj Atwal; Katherine Rose Morley; Kieran Urquhart and introducing Liberty Hobbs in her UK debut.

Further cast includes: British YouTuber Joe Sugg in his TV acting debut; Mark Benton; Gaynor Faye; Katie McGlynn; James Cartwright, Kym Marsh, Andrew Dunn and Lorraine Bruce.

A synopsis of the six-part series shares: "When the owners of Woodvale Kennels announce they are selling the business to a large corporate chain, the staff are devastated to realise they may well be out of a job.

"This is disastrous news for Keeley, Jake, Roxy, Gemma and Colette who all depend on their pay to get them from one month to the next.

"As the staff’s future is thrown into question the weekly lottery looks like the only lifeline to gambling addict Keeley. So when she checks the ticket with local newsagent Frank and the machine goes off she is ecstatic!

"But is everything as it seems and will our syndicate get what’s rightfully theirs? Set between Yorkshire and Monaco, we see our kennel workers spend every last penny they own to see justice done."