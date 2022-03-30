Stephen Mulhern is back with a new series of his hugely popular on-the-street game show In For A Penny.

2022 will see more brand new episodes on ITV

The people of the UK beware, Stephen could be coming to a town near you surprising members of the public to take part in hilariously silly and bonkers games.

Members of the public need to have a penny to be in with a chance to win a grand - there is no contactless on this show.

A start date has now been confirmed with the new series starting on Saturday, 9 April at 6:30PM on ITV Hub.

In for a Penny first debuted as part of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway before getting its own series which first aired in 2019.

Each week sees Stephen head to a different town and city across the UK where residents are given the chance to win cash with a series of wacky mini-games.

Regular games include Pump It Up, where contestants are challenged to fill up their car with a precise amount of petrol, and Mum's The Word, where they must get their parents to correctly identify an object over the phone without using the name of that object.

There's also Diving Me Round The Bend, where contestants are tasked with perfectly parking, and Check It Out, where those taking part have to correctly guess if five items on a conveyor belt are more or less expensive than the last. If they win, Stephen pays for the entire contents of their trolley.

And in You Are What You Eat, Stephen blindfolds two contestants before feeding one member of the pair an item of food from a menu for them to describe to their teammate without saying the name of it.

Plus, the world famous ‘stop watch game’ returns giving shoppers the chance to win £1,000.

Meanwhile the most recent series saw the introduction of brand new games such as Pedestrian Question, where contestants have two minutes to answer as many questions as they can, but the answers will be based on Stephen’s opinion, so they have to guess what Stephen would answer to be in with a chance of winning the cash.

In For A Penny begins 9 April 2022 at 6:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

You can catch up on recent episodes of In For A Penny on the ITV Hub here.