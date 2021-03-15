Sally Lindsay to share Tenable hosting duties with Warwick Davis

Sally Lindsay is to join Warwick Davis as host of ITV game show Tenable.

Sally will front upcoming new episodes, splitting hosting duties with current presenter Warwick.

ITV say of the show, which currently airs at 3PM Monday to Friday: "This time around Warwick Davis shares hosting duties with Sally Lindsay.

"The well-known star of stage and screen takes over the presenting reins for 25 episodes of the hit ITV daytime series - the show in which teams of five must answer top 10 list questions for the chance to win a whopping jackpot of £125,000."

Tenable first launched on ITV in 2016 and has aired five series to date together with a Celebrity spin-off.

Teams of five take part, giving as many answers as possible to questions that have ten answers, e.g. 'Top Ten Selling Beyoncé Singles'.

In each of the first five rounds, one player takes part and must give at least five correct answers to a question to add £1,000 to the prize pot. Giving all ten correct answers adds £25,000 to the prize fund.

In the final round, the remaining contestants are given one final question and must each answer in turn to give all ten answers to win their accumulated jackpot - up to £125,000.

You can catch up with the latest episodes online now via the ITV Hub here.