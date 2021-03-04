ITV2 has announced a brand new physical game show with a line up of celebrities taking on quite the challenge.

Apocalypse Wow comes from the makers of Lego Masters, Killer Camp and Release the Hounds.

ITV tease: "Imagine The Chase meets Gladiators via Mad Max and Burning Man. Welcome to Apocalypse Wow! Five famous faces will enter the Torture Dome... a secret underground club, part BDSM dungeon part super club, part Fight Club.

"They’ll take on the terrifying Superhuman bosses. Among them... Master Enormo (one of the world’s strongest men), The Nimble Ninja (a back-flipping parkour master) and The Mermaid (a mermaid).

"Alone the celebrities would be demolished, but if they can unite, stop bickering amongst themselves and become the perfect team... they might win the day and take home a load of cash for charity.

"Each week one celebrity must be eliminated, which means a new famous face will be entering the Torture Dome every episode.

"Apocalypse Wow! is every party, live event and gig we all missed out on last year. It’s the carnival of depravity and fun the world didn’t know it needed."

Apocalypse Wow will air on ITV2 as part of its Spring 2021 schedule.

A start date and celebrity line up is to be confirmed.