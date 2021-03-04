Beat The Chasers back for new series and Celebrity specials

Beat The Chasers will be back for a third series - plus two Celebrity specials.

ITV has confirmed a brand new series of the hit spin-off to The Chase, which last aired in January.

Bradley Walsh returns to host in this edge-of-your-seat quiz in which contestants are given the option of playing multiple Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

Play sees questions swap from contestant to the Chasers. But get a question wrong and their individual or team clock keeps counting down until a question is answered

correctly. First to run out of time loses the game.

With big-money prizes on the line, can anyone beat the Chasers?

The show will be back this Spring on ITV.

An exact start date for the new series and celebrity contestants for the specials are to be confirmed.

Over the past decade, The Chase has become the country's most popular quiz, attracting millions of viewers in Daytime and picking up multiple awards, including a National Television Award for Best Quiz 2019.

The debut series of Beat The Chasers topped ratings records, becoming the biggest new entertainment series since the launch of BGT.