Taskmaster 2021 start date and line up confirmed for series 11

Series 11 of Taskmaster is on its way to Channel 4 in 2021 - here's all you need to know.

Greg Davies will be back perched on his regal throne with Little Alex Horne once again diligently taking notes to determine who will be the next Taskmaster champion

A brand new line up of five celebrities will take on the challenge but who will take home the title?

When does Taskmaster 2021 start?

Series 11 of Taskmaster begins on Thursday, 18 March at 9PM.

Episodes will air weekly on Channel 4 and online via All 4 where all past series are currently streaming.

For now you can watch a first look trailer below...

Taskmaster 2021 cast

A quintet of quivering comics sitin awe and fear, wondering if their resourcefulness, dexterity and creativity will be enough to impress the formidable Taskmaster.

Series 11 will see actor Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, BBC One), acclaimed stand-up Jamali Maddix (Hate Thy Neighbour, Vice), BAFTA-winning comic Lee Mack (Not Going Out, BBC One), actor, writer, and comedian Mike Wozniak (Man Down, Channel 4), and BAFTA-nominated actor and comedian Sarah Kendall (Frayed, Sky One) take par.t

They'll battle it out in a series of stupefying tasks testing their ingenuity, and weeding out their stupidity.

Alongside series 11, Taskmaster Champion of Champions will be back with a new special in 2021.

Fresh from the Taskmaster series 10 final, a new Champion Of Champions show has been confirmed.

2021 will see the uncompromising Taskmaster uphold tradition and invite the winners of series six to ten to battle it out once more.

Having recently been crowned victor of series 10, Richard Herring will join fellow champs Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble.

An air date for the Champions special is to be announced.