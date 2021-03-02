Guessable? to return to Comedy Central for second series

Guessable? will return to Comedy Central UK for a second series, it's been confirmed.

Sara Pascoe will be back as host joined by John Kearns and team captains Alan Davies and Darren Harriott.

Advertisements

The second series will continue to feature its quick-fire and meandering guessing games, as well as seeing the two celebrity teams compete to identify the famous name inside a mystery box.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Director of Programmes at ViacomCBS Networks UK said: “Guessable? proved incredibly popular with our audience, and I’m delighted that we are bringing this back to Comedy Central for a second series.

"Combined with the outstanding comedic talent and hilarious format, this new series will continue to bring some much-needed fun and entertainment to our viewers”

12 new episodes will be made after 2020's first series became Comedy Central's second biggest launch for a new original UK commission.

Guests for the second series are to be revealed with past contestants including Jason Manford, Tom Allen, Aisling Bea, Russell Kane, Phil Wang, Eamonn Holmes, Laura Whitmore and Martin Kemp.

You can watch the first series online now via NOW TV here.