Finding Alice will return for a second series, ITV has announced.

Finding Alice stars Keeley Hawes in the title role, a woman whose husband’s sudden and accidental death unearths a trail of secrets, debt, suspicion and criminality.

ITV has today (1 March) confirmed that a second series has been commissioned.

Picking up a year on, the second series will explore the consequences of Alice deciding to have her dead husband’s baby and the impact this decision has on her friends and family.

Executive Producer Nicola Shindler said: “I am delighted to be able to continue telling Alice’s very original story with Roger and Simon writing and Keeley Hawes back to explore the increasingly complicated life of Alice.”

Star and fellow Executive Producer Keeley Hawes added: “I’m so pleased to be reuniting with the brilliant team behind Finding Alice for a second series.

"We’ve been honoured to hear from so many viewers who have related to Alice’s experience of grief, and look forward to sharing the next stage of her journey.”

Filming for the new series of Finding Alice will commence in February 2022.

Sarah Doole, CEO of Red Production Company, added: “Finding Alice is a terrific story, brought to life through a fantastic cast and crew. It’s been a brilliant antidote to lockdown as these fantastic viewing figures show, and the team at Red Production Company can’t wait to bring more of Alice’s life to ITV viewers.”

ITV say that the first series is currently averaging 7 million viewers with almost 2 million binge-watching the entire series online.

It joins ITV series The Pembrokeshire Murders, Finding Alice, Unforgotten and The Bay among the top six biggest dramas of the year so far.

You can watch online now and catch up via the ITV Hub here.