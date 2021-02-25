The new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories continues this week (25 February) with Trisha Goddard.

In each episode of the series, Piers will delve into the lives and minds of his guests, all of whom have enjoyed lengthy careers under the glare of the media spotlight.

The latest celebrity in the hot seat was TV presenter and actress Trisha Goddard.

As part of the show, Trisha opened up about her battle with cancer.

Speaking about her original diagnosis, she recalled: "I found out with a laugh and a cry at the same time because I remember the guy doing an ultrasound and I said to him, So have I got cancer yes or no?? He said I'll send the results to your surgeon. And I said, tell me now. And he said, no, I'll send the results to your surgeon.

"And I said, how long have you been doing this for? He said, Nineteen years. I said, so you know breast cancer when you see it. He said, yes. I said, right, I promise you I won't sue you, but tell me now, do I have breast cancer, tell me now, here. And he said yes and I went [whimpers].

"I had two operations, seven, eight months of chemotherapy, basically a year of radiotherapy."

Other guests appearing in the series include award-winning actor and writer Rupert Everett, reality star Gemma Collins, singer and Loose Woman Coleen Nolan, and world champion ex-boxer Chris Eubank.

