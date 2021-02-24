Bodyguard series 2: Will there be a new series of the hit BBC One show?

Here's all the latest on a possible series 2 of BBC One's Bodyguard.

Set in and around the corridors of power, Bodyguard tells the fictional story of David Budd (Richard Madden), a heroic but volatile war veteran now working as a Specialist Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch (RaSP) of London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

The first series aired in 2018, following David as he was assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes).

With bumper ratings and critical acclaim, fans have long awaited a second season.

Will there be a Bodyguard series 2

Officially the BBC has yet to announce a second series of Bodyguard - but something is in the works.

Writer Jed Mercurio, who is also behind Line Of Duty, told the Out To Lunch podcast: “I would love to do something in the next couple of years which, if it is not Bodyguard 2, then it is something on the same scale as that.”

He had previously suggested that the show could return for even more series, saying in a 2018 interview: "We have been very fortunate with the success of series one.

"It’s probably fair to say we would probably approach any thoughts of a second series with the idea that it would create an opportunity for a third or fourth.”

And show star Richard Madden revealed at the time: "I'm going to meet Jed in a couple of weeks, to have a chat and see what's in his brilliant brain.

"So, I'm like, what can happen next? You know, with David.

"Because he had a hell of a couple months there. Where do you go with this guy?"

As for when we could expect a potential series 2 of Bodyguard, it won't be any time soon.

The ongoing pandemic has delayed many production schedules including Mercurio's other hit show, Line Of Duty.

With that in mind 2022 would be the earliest we could see a new season.

You can currently watch Bodyguard on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

