The first trailer from Top Gear's upcoming new 2021 series has been revealed.

The show will be back on BBC One with Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness

Advertisements

Highlights from the new series include Extreme E vs Jetpack, Lamborghini Sián and concrete 'water skiing'.

Plus: new GR Yaris, Ferrari Roma, Dads' cars and Bond Car buying guide - which sees Paddy driving in a black-and-white tuxedo and declaring himself "shaken and very stirred".

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed with the BBC only saying that the show is "coming soon".

The show usually airs on Sunday nights and will be back on BBC One after moving from BBC Two last year.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content said of the channel switch at the time: "The time is right to move the world's best motor show to the nation's most popular channel and bring it to an even broader audience on BBC One.

"Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalised the hit series with their escapades and banter; and we couldn't have asked for a better response to their series so far and the impact it's had with young audiences."

For now you can catch up with Top Gear online.

Advertisements

You can watch episodes in full via the BBC iPlayer here.

The past six series are currently available with 46 episodes in total to watch online.