Quizness: Tom Allen fronts new Channel 4 game show - apply now

Comedian Tom Allen is to front a brand new Channel 4 gameshow.

The new six-part series is provisionally titled Quizness and will see a £25,000 jackpot up for grabs.

The show sees contestants’ general knowledge put to the test - but the more answers the quizzers know, the dafter they must look to prove it.

Channel 4 explain: "The show is an entertaining twist on TV quiz shows with rounds including ‘Subbly Jubbly’, in which contestants must substitute nonsense words into the correct answers.

"There’s also a unique and surprisingly difficult quickfire round in which nearly every question has the same answer, and a multiple choice round which tests the quizzers’ speed of thought when they must answer a different question to the one they’ve actually been asked – with unintentionally (for them) silly and cheeky consequences."

Tom Allen said: "I’m so excited to be doing this quiz show.

"I grew up loving Larry Grayson and Bruce Forsyth and I love a show that tests the players abilities and their ability to answer a complicated question.

"I think audiences will love how this one challenges people’s knowledge to be bright and then translate their answers in a bizarre way for the sake of the game. I mean it’s hilarious and so much fun. The whole family will love it!”

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events, Channel 4, added: “Quizness really stood out when we were piloting ideas.

"It’s such a strong new format that’s funny, fast-paced and brilliantly play-alongable, I think families will have a lot of fun joining in and seeing who comes up with the silliest correct answers.”

You can apply for the show now by emailing [email protected]