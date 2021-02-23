Steph's Packed Lunch has been renewed by Channel 4 with the show continuing to air throughout 2021.

Presented by Steph McGovern, Steph’s Packed Lunch is broadcast live from Leeds with a daily dose of entertainment, lifestyle and consumer news with celebrity guests, fantastic food and intriguing real-life stories.

The series first launched in September 2020 with Channel 4 saying viewing figures have more than trebled with its best weekly performance to date earlier this month (February).

Steph McGovern said today: “I’ve been having a cracking time making Packed Lunch with my brilliant show family and fab team behind the scenes. We’ve had some amazing guests and told some fantastic and inspirational stories.

"I am particularly proud of the impact our show is having on helping people, whether it’s through our regular small business market and job clinic or the interviews we’ve done on things like fostering, food banks or mental health.

"We’ve heard from so many viewers who are getting lots from us, as well as having a bit of a laugh at lunchtime. I’m so chuffed we’ll get to do more of this. I love it!”

Jo Street, Head of Daytime and Features for Channel 4, added: “I’m so proud of what Steph and the team have achieved. Launching a daily live programme in the most challenging of circumstances is no mean feat, and Jayne Stanger [commissioning editor for Channel 4] and the team have created a fun and lively show with a lot of heart.

"We know it takes a long time to change daytime viewing habits and I’m thrilled with the sustainable audience growth we’ve seen. I can’t wait to see what Steph, Vivek [series editor] and the gang come up with next.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays on Channel 4 from 12:30PM to 2:10PM.

You can watch episodes online via All 4 here.