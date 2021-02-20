Call The Midwife 2021 start date on the way as series 10 finishes filming

Call The Midwife series 10 is on the way for 2021 - here's all we know so far!

Fresh from the Christmas special a brand new series of 8 episodes will start on the BBC One very soon.

The show has been delayed slightly due to the pandemic but recently it was confirmed that filming had wrapped on the latest season.

In a post on Facebook, the team behind Call The Midwife wrote: "BREAKING NEWS! It's a wrap!! Series 10 of Call the Midwife has just completed filming!

"After a most challenging year, we are DELIGHTED to announce that filming for Call the Midwife Series 10 is now complete!"

Sharing a picture from set, they added: "This picture was taken on our set in the last few minutes, as our cast and crew achieved an incredible feat - ensuring that, despite all pandemic working restrictions, our series completed its filming schedule without suspension. Congratulations to all our team xxx

"Our fearless nuns, Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne), Ella Bruccoleri (Sr Frances) and Fenella Woolgar (Sr Hilda) celebrated the last scene in the time-honoured way, by holding the final series clapperboard.

"But this year, there was an artistic addition to events! Our lovely Clapper Loader Beatrice Chau (pictured) decorated the clapperboard with drawings of our Nonnatuns holding up a message which speaks for everybody in our production... WE DID IT!!!"

As for when Call The Midwife series 10 will be back on TV, there's no exact start date yet with the show simply teasing: "On behalf of everybody at Call the Midwife, we are delighted to confirm that you'll be able to see all of our hard work very soon... so stay tuned!"

We'll update this post with the 2021 Call The Midwife start date when we have it.

Call The Midwife renewed for series 11 AND 12

Meanwhile there's great news for fans of the show with Call The Midwife having already been renewed for another two series.

The BBC has confirmed that the show will now be on air until at least 2022 with series 10 and 11. Each series will have eight episodes plus a Christmas special.

Call the Midwife has been one of Britain’s most popular drama series since it launched in 2012 and it continues to be the most watched drama series in the UK.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, said: “Even after all these years, it still feels as though Call the Midwife has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give.

"We are blessed with the best cast, crew, and audience a show could wish for, and I could not be more excited about our future.”

For now you can catch up with Call The Midwife online here via BBC iPlayer.